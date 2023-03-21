Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Invests $83,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

