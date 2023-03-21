Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Invests $88,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

