Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 513,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after buying an additional 4,666,734 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $64,924,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

