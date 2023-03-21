Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $216.24 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

