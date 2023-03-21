Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after acquiring an additional 669,917 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 56,481.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

