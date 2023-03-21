Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,994 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 85,811 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 480.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 47,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

