Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 62,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 325,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VWO stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.