Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.61 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$764.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

