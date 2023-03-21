Critical Survey: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) vs. Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) and Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LifeVantage and Pharming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage -0.35% 5.21% 2.42% Pharming Group 14.90% 15.52% 7.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $206.36 million 0.21 $3.12 million ($0.05) -69.00 Pharming Group $198.87 million 3.38 $16.00 million $0.04 25.76

Pharming Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeVantage. LifeVantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharming Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pharming Group beats LifeVantage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Sandy, UT.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The firm offers RUCONEST, which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on November 11, 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

