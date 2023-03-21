Cronos Market Cap Hits $1.80 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $21.10 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018736 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

