Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,339 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.7 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 661,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average is $141.05. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.