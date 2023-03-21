CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,670,763. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.