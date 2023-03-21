Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stake Reduced by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,628 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUE opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

