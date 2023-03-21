CVD Equipment (CVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,487. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of CVD Equipment worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

