CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lessened by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 4.3% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. 2,019,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448,685. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

