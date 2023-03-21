Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 26th.

Cyclopharm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Get Cyclopharm alerts:

Cyclopharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The Technegas segment offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.