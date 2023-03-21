Decred (DCR) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $20.06 or 0.00071268 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $297.32 million and $1.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00159438 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00042019 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,820,160 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.