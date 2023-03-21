DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $609.14

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $637,902.30 and $609.14 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00159867 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00041615 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,484 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.