Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $394.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

