Denis Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAG stock traded up C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$83.17. 268,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$93.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iA Financial Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

