Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 185 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.19) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.47).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92.70 ($1.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,599,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,732,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.72. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.30 ($1.62).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.