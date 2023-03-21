Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $24,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.45.

Shares of FANG traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 540,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,516. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.