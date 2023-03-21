Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,415 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 33.8% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $54,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,556,379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,924,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

