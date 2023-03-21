Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.