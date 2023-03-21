Diploma’s (DPLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,360 ($41.26) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.75) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($30.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.16) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.09) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,908.57 ($35.72).

Diploma stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,719.30 ($33.39). 75,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,102. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,673.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,801.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,684.69. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,022 ($37.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

