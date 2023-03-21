Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.62. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 7,717,785 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.