Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 564,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,886,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $2,664,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 332,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,767. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

