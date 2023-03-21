Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.50. 250,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,402. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

