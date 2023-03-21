Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0753 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and approximately $423.05 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00294746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009028 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

