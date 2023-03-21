Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.15 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and approximately $554.13 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00291356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008905 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

