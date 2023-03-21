Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $317.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

