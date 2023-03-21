Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

DUK opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.