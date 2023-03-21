Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

DUK opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

