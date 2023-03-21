Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.96

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.96 and last traded at $130.65, with a volume of 60213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,398,314.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,545.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,398,314.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,545.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 7,100 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.93 per share, for a total transaction of $517,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,630,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,798,473.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,711 shares of company stock worth $2,932,639 and have sold 234,655 shares worth $27,152,122. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

