Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 620 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $400.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.97. The stock has a market cap of $298.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

