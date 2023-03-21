Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after buying an additional 796,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 357,020 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

