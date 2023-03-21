Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $204.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.