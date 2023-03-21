Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

