Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,854,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.