Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $26,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.