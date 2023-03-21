Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $26,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

