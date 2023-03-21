Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,677,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,108,000 after acquiring an additional 74,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $322.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

