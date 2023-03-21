Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 7,883 Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 6.73% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 414,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

TEQI opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.90. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

