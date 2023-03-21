East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Trading Up 8.5%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.47. 1,085,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,402,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $99,407,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,985,000 after buying an additional 671,054 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

