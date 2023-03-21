Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 10.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $91,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 221.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

