Edward James Gardner Sells 5,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.21, for a total transaction of C$526,050.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

TSE:DSG traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$108.31. 104,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,397. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$100.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$72.94 and a 1-year high of C$108.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.