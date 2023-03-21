EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, January 13th.
NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
