EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.