E&G Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $634.48. The stock had a trading volume of 663,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.38. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $646.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $264.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

