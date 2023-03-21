E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. 72,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $94.10.

