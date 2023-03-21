E&G Advisors LP Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,007. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $15.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

