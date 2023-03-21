E&G Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $17,456,436. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $498.94. 362,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.