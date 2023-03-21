E&G Advisors LP Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,788,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,062,139. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

